Event seeks to educate, break down barriers on mental health

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event took place Thursday evening on mental health in an effort to break the silence surrounding it.
LEAAP, Leading and Emerging African Americans for Professionals, is a resource group at St. Bernards that helps to tackle minority health issues.
The event had a panel of experts on the topic of mental health. The experts answered questions and shared information with the audience.
Kinyata Gray with St. Bernards said the importance of events like this is to educate and remove the stigmas that keep people from reaching out for help.
“We want you to know it’s okay to not be okay,” Gray said. “There are millions of Americans who have these issues and there are resources available.”
The event is part of the group’s “Stayin’ Alive” series. It was held in July in honor of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.
Around 50 people were in attendance.
The next event will discuss diabetic health.
It will take place at St. Bernards Auditorium on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.
