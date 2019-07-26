Former school RN sentenced in sexual assault case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Rivercrest Junior High School registered nurse was sentenced this week to 36 months probation after pleading guilty to a sexual assault charge in Craighead County Circuit Court.
According to court records available through Arkansas Court Connect, Allyson Shea Smith, 28, of Skiatook, Okla. pleaded guilty to sexual assault in the fourth degree in a negotiated plea.
Smith was arrested after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
Officers received a report on Aug. 7, 2018 about an incident with a juvenile and an adult having consensual sex, Jonesboro police said.
The complainant told police that the incident happened on July 27 when the juvenile stayed at a family member’s house.
Jonesboro police also said the complainant gave text messages to JPD after she confronted Smith, who had been staying with the family, about the situation.
In the messages, Smith said that she had “messed up”, “it didn’t happen at my house” and “I didn’t just go up to (juvenile) and ask him to sleep with me.”
A sexual indecency with a child charge filed in the case was also nolle prossed, court records noted.
