Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Jim Frigo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KAIT/NBC News) - The Ohio State Fair is honoring the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon mission.
Butter sculptures at this year's fair capture key moments from the 1969 moon landing.
There is a life-size butter-shaped Neil Armstrong, an Ohio native.
He's saluting the American flag after planting it on the moon's surface.
The display also includes sculptures of astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.
For traditionalists, there’s also a butter cow and calf.
