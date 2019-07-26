Interstate patrols net thousands of tickets for unsafe driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More police officers are patrolling the interstates in Memphis, and they’ve been keeping busy.
Memphis Police Department launched Operation Safe Travel to run alongside Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Operation Grizzly Bear.
The goal is to stop aggressive driving after more than 30 interstate shootings in the Bluff City this year.
Operation Safe Travel launched on July 17. In one week, officers have made more than 3,200 stops and handed out over 2,000 tickets.
There have been 80 arrests and three recovered weapons.
Deputy Chief Paul Wright hopes the added patrols will stop aggressive behavior and give Memphians a peace of mind.
"We're running this operation all day 24 hours precincts are manning these points we have identified so you're going to see a police officer out on the interstate all day," Wright said.
THP said they've given out 38 tickets for driving without proper insurance and another 20 for speeding. Troopers will be on the interstate for another five weeks.
Memphis police will continue to have a strong presence on the interstate indefinitely.
