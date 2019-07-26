JPD: 2 month old taken to ER with hemorrhages and rib fractures

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A baby showed up in the emergency room with serious injuries, and a man is facing charges in connection with the case, according to Jonesboro police.
Jonesboro police Detective Bill Brown was contacted July 23 by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children about a two-month old baby boy.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the young boy was being admitted into LeBonheur Children’s Hospital with bilateral subdural hemorrhages and multiple rib fractures.
The child had arrived to LeBonheur from St. Bernards ER and before that, from a residence in the 300 block of Drake Street.
After Detective Brown discovered the child’s identity, he interviewed 30-year-old Anthony Antonio Smith of Jonesboro.
Smith told Detective Brown that around the end of June, he took the boy out of his bassinet, laid him on the bed and slapped him twice. The report said when asked how hard he slapped him, Smith drew his hand back past his head and stated real hard.
He then said the baby was crying in his bassinet in mid-June, and he shook the bassinet three consecutive times twice. Detective Brown then asked how hard he shook the bassinet and Smith said it was hard enough for him to hurt the baby.
Smith was arrested and appeared in Craighead County District Court Friday, July 26.
He is facing a charge of domestic battery in the first degree with serious physical injury.
No-contact orders between Smith and all the children in the household, including the two-month-old, was put into place.
Smith’s bond was set at $150,000 and his next court date is Sept. 27.
