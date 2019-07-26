Man accused of aggravated assault, letting air of vehicle tire

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Craighead County man faces a court date after police say he grabbed a victim by the neck, plus threw items at her, authorities said Friday.
Zachary Ty Black, 19, from Bono was arrested July 25 on suspicion of aggravated assault after a July 4 incident in the 300 block of North Main Street.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police she was in the process of moving and brought her young child over to see Black before she and the child left town.
The victim then went through Black’s phone and confronted him about messaging other girls, police said in the affidavit.
The victim said Black then became violent and started throwing things at her, grabbed her by the neck and pinned her to a bed until she lost consciousness, police also said.
“(The victim) said that she was able to get her (child) and get to her car before Black threw her keys across the road,” the affidavit noted. “(The victim) said that as she was on the phone with 911, Black let the air out of her tire and ran off.”
A $2,000 bond was set for Black, who will be arraigned Aug. 30 in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.