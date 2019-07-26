Memphis in May looks for temporary host for 2021 festivities

“We appreciate the Mayor’s commitment to deliver a great riverfront for all Memphians. That’s what Memphis River Parks Partnership was created to do. There has been so much misinformation and speculation regarding the project that we appreciate the Mayor’s leadership in clarifying the project goals and timeline. We’ve always believed a signature Tom Lee Park can be both the centerpiece to the best waterfront in the country and a great, unique venue for festivals and events – including Memphis in May. We look forward to delivering on that commitment for the people of Memphis and Shelby County.”