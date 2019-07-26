Memphis in May Moving Out of Tom Lee Park for 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Memphis in May would temporarily move out of Tom Lee Park in 2021 for improvements. The mayor said this would allow the city to improve the Riverfront. He added that the city is still is in mediation on the future layout of Tom Lee Park, but wanted to specify the city is committed to keeping Memphis in May in Tom Lee Park. The mediation has been between Memphis River Parks Partnership, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Memphis.