New items needed for teens to take written driver’s test
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 25, 2019 at 10:33 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 10:33 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If your child is getting ready to take the written test to become a driver in the state of Arkansas, they no longer need a form from their school.

According to a post from the Paragould Police Department Facebook page, Arkansas State Police released a checklist July 24 to show what people under the age of 18 need to take the written test.

They include an original or certified copy of a birth certificate; signature of a parent or legal guardian and accepted secondary identification like a work or student ID, or a certified student transcript.

Arkansas State Police administers written and driving tests to people in order to drive on roads and highways around the state.

The new rules took effect July 24, the post noted.

