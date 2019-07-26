Officials conduct sex offender checks in Independence County

INDEPENDENCE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s Office made their rounds around the county Thursday as part of a sex offender compliance check.
They were joined by the Arkansas Community Correction Batesville Office, who meets monthly with offenders.
Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens says it’s all about keeping them on a straight path.
“We’re not trying to send everybody away, we just need people to do what they’re supposed to do,” Stephens said.
The department chose about 25 percent of their offenders to visit. They made stops at their homes to check for things like smartphones, computers and WiFi.
For many, those items are not allowed and that’s why these checks are deemed necessary.
Luckily today, almost everyone fell in line.
“We had a possibility of two of the 22 or three that we check today that could face further charges,” Stephens said.
The charges are left up to the prosecutor and they can range from verbal warnings to revocation.
They plan to continue these compliance checks every three to six months.
