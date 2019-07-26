Officials look toward solar panels to reduce county energy costs

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Mississippi County officials have a bright idea on how to save taxpayers some cash.
Plans are in the works to invest in solar panels, and it's just one part of a larger project to be more environmentally friendly.
After Act 464 was introduced, allowing counties easier access to renewable energy sources, County Judge John Nelson started looking into the possibility of leasing solar panels.
The opportunity will let the county sell back energy they've used to power companies, up to the amount the county paid, reducing their overall electricity costs each year.
“We operate in three different energy zones, so we’ll be looking into the possibility of putting one farm in each zone, so we won’t just have one great big one,” Nelson said. “But, say if we spent $1 million in electric bills last year, then we can sell them back $1 million this year.”
Nelson said one of the companies they’re talking to right now, Entegrity, may not require a down payment, but likely a 25-year contract.
They are still figuring out specifics, and Nelson said they’ve got future projects in the works that will add to the overall goal of making the county environmentally friendly.
