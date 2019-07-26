Pass intercepted by prison officials, contraband found

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) -A football landing inside a detention facility had more in it than air.
According to the Arkansas Department of Correction, fighting contraband is a non-stop battle.
A post on their Facebook page said this is a problem that goes on every day at every facility.
To show the public what they face, pictures from the Grimes Unit in Jackson County was posted by ADC about an incident that happened Friday, July 19.
Someone tossed a football over the fence around 6 a.m., but the intention wasn’t sports.
Correctional officers cut open the football and found two kinds of drugs and a lot of cell phones hidden inside.
Nothing ever made its way to the inmate population.
The Grimes Unit is a medium to maximum security institution that houses up to 1,000 inmates and employs over 230 people.
The post said contraband is dangerous and can get people hurt or worse.
