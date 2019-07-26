Public Works expanding to keep up with condemnation, demolition demands

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In one city's push to clear out old, dilapidated houses, the public works department is struggling to keep up.
It is houses just like the one pictured above that Blytheville city officials have already condemned, but now, it sits waiting to be demolished and cleared out.
There are about 30 other properties on the same waiting list and another 270 that will be facing the same process.
The hold up is having enough manpower to get the job done.
That's why Blytheville Public Works is asking for two additional full-time positions to help speed up the tear down.
“We’re trying to address issues that involve the quality of life for our residents, especially in these underserved areas where the blight has been more prevalent,” Mayor James Sanders said. “We’ve also been able to purchase equipment and boxes, so that we can maintain this and keep it all in house, because it’s all about developing a plan of continued removal.”
Along with that equipment, both positions were approved by city council, bringing the total full-time employees in the Blytheville Public Works Department to 62 and adding an extra $66,000 to the budget each year.
