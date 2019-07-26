School district asks public for opinion on expansion options

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A school district faced with growing numbers is looking at how to expand.
It's something the Westside Consolidated School District has been working on for months now.
But, with a new looming deadline, they decided to take their options to the public in an open meeting Thursday night.
At this point, the school board is calling them concepts, two different options of where and how to build onto parts of the existing facilities.
This first one is referred to as the "north addition." This option would add classrooms and a cafeteria to the north end of campus, eliminating one of the round buildings.
The other one was more universally liked by the public, and it would happen in phases.
Though, it might require moving seventh grade up to make an official junior high to ensure getting enough funding from the state on the gym phase.
They're all decisions that Superintendent Scott Gauntt said it's critical to get public opinion on.
"Not only are they parents and students, but they're also patrons of our district," Gauntt said. "We want them to be proud of anything we build, and the more input they put into it, the happier they'll be with the product at the end."
No final decisions were made Thursday night, but Gauntt said they are hoping to make an October deadline to receive state funding.
So, the board will be talking about the options again at the next school board meeting.
