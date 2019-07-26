Suspected ATV thief arrested following chase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man suspected of stealing multiple four-wheelers in two counties is in custody after leading investigators on a brief chase.
Donnie Barnes, 36, is suspected of stealing several all-terrain vehicles in Greene and Dunklin Counties.
On Thursday, following a joint investigation with multiple jurisdictions, a Paragould police officer found Barnes in a neighborhood off of Country Club Road.
When the officer tried to stop him, according to a news release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Barnes ran off.
Deputies and a Paragould K-9 unit responded to the area and located Barnes hiding inside a shed a few blocks away.
Officers arrested Barnes and took him to the Greene County Detention Center where he is being held without bond on suspicion of theft of property greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 and theft of property greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, July 29, according to jail records.
Barnes is also awaiting extradition to Craighead County on other charges.
