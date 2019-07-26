Teen seriously injured in ATV crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 26, 2019 at 6:05 AM CDT - Updated July 26 at 6:09 AM

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) -An ATV crash Thursday sent an area teen to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. in a private field two miles east of Kennett, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Jackson T. Warren, 17, was riding a 2018 Polaris Sportsman when he hit a ditch and overturned.

Warren, who was not wearing a safety device according to the crash report, was flown to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro with serious injuries.

