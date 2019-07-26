Thieves steal trailer loaded with building materials

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A man showed up for work Thursday and found everything he needed missing.
Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Lawrence responded to the 300-block of County Road 765 Thursday morning about a reported theft.
The victim said he had parked a trailer full of brand new materials in the driveway of a construction site the night before around 7 p.m. When he showed back up at the site at 7 the next morning, the trailer and all its contents were gone.
According to the initial incident report, the trailer contained more than 1,000-feet of copper wire, three heat pumps, various copper couplings and lines, as well as multiple sinks and water heaters valued at more than $5,000.
The victim described the trailer as a black PJ dump trailer with Arkansas license plate AB316936. But, according to the report, he was unsure if the plate was still on the trailer.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
