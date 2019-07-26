U.S. Census stresses importance of participating

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A special meeting was held Friday at El Centro Hispano, where representatives from the U.S. Census made a stop to inform citizens about the importance of the Census count.
The complete count meeting covered everything from instructions, guidelines, and suggestions.
A thing concerning several at the meeting is where the data goes.
According to Title 13 of the US Code, the U.S. Census will never share respondent’s information to government agencies including Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
El Centro Hispano Finance Director Leandro Braslavsky said the benefits of participating are far more greater than not.
“We were the only agency to that participated in Census 2010 and we want to show that we have Hispanic leadership here in town,” Braslavsky said. “We want to carry the flag for Census 2020 and for the whole city of Jonesboro and thanks to the Mayor, who gave us his support last time, we can do it again.”
The city of Jonesboro is pushing the message because it impacts federal funding.
Census data also helps with federal funds to local governments, determining areas eligible for housing assistance and assisting local governments in planning and implementing programs and services.
The US Census will begin sending out questionnaires beginning in March 2020. Citizens will also have the option of mailing or going online to complete the forms.
There will be more meetings in Jonesboro throughout the year regarding the importance of the Census.
