Arkansas State senior Caitland Smith finishes 7th in 100m at USATF Outdoor Championships

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Only one 2019 collegian advanced out of heat 2 in the 100m semifinals on Friday at the USATF Outdoor Championships.
That lone collegian was two-time Sun Belt Conference champion and Arkansas State Red Wolf Caitland Smith, who ran a time of 11.32 to finish fourth in her heat and qualify for the final.
The All-American Smith capped off the day with a seventh-place finish in the final, running 11.46 and finishing ahead of 2019 NCAA 100m champion and collegiate record-holder Sha’Carri Richardson (LSU).
Smith now turns her attention to the 200m that begins Saturday at 1:33 p.m. She owns a school-record time of 22.75 in the event, earned in May at the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento, California. That mark is also good enough to meet the standards for the IAAF World Championships later this year in Doha, Qatar. Smith will run in the third of five heats in the first round, with the top two finishers in each heat automatically qualifying for the semifinals along with an additional six time qualifiers.
Also on Saturday, Michael Carr will jump in the pole vault at 2 p.m. The Jonesboro native qualified with his school-record mark of 5.70m (18-8.25) achieved in June at the NCAA Outdoor Championships to earn a fifth-place finish and First Team All-America laurels.
Live results throughout the championships can be found here. Televised coverage begins at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Gold via subscription, with NBC picking up coverage from 3-5 p.m.
Red Wolf alum Sharika Nelvis advanced to Saturday’s semifinals in the 100m hurdles, automatically qualifying with a run of 13.22 on Friday.
Red Wolves at the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships100m (Semifinal): English Gardner, 11.16 (Q)A-State: 8. Caitland Smith, 11.32 (Q)
100m (Final): Teahna Daniels, 11.20A-State: 7. Caitland Smith, 11.46
