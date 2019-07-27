Arkansas State senior Caitland Smith finishes 7th in 100m at USATF Outdoor Championships

Smith now turns her attention to the 200m that begins Saturday at 1:33 p.m. She owns a school-record time of 22.75 in the event, earned in May at the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento, California. That mark is also good enough to meet the standards for the IAAF World Championships later this year in Doha, Qatar. Smith will run in the third of five heats in the first round, with the top two finishers in each heat automatically qualifying for the semifinals along with an additional six time qualifiers.