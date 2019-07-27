Baxter County, Lakeview authorities investigate possible murder/suicide

LAKEVIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - The bodies of a man and woman are being sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock to determine the cause of death as Baxter County authorities investigate a possible murder/suicide Saturday.
According to a media release from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery and Lakeview Police Chief Dave Hotchkiss, Hotchkiss got a call around 8:45 a.m. July 27 from a man saying his neighbor had “sent him a text message telling him to call the police, the house was open and this was not a joke.”
Hotchkiss and a Baxter County deputy went to the house on Jim’s Street in Lakeview and found a man and woman - identified by authorities as Joanna Deon Hammer, 65, and Brian David Hammer, 65 - dead in bed together, police said.
Both Baxter County authorities and Arkansas State Police checked the crime scene, as well as interviewed neighbors about what happened.
“There were no signs of a struggle or other violence. After the initial investigation, based on evidence found and collected at the scene, investigators believe the man shot his wife while she was in bed sleeping then turned the gun on himself,” officials said in the media release. “A note was also found in the residence. A Walther 9mm semi automatic pistol was also recovered and is believed to have been the weapon used.”
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.