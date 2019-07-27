Brandon Theesfeld lays out days leading up to murder of Ole Miss student to attorneys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brandon Theesfeld’s defense team is already at work.
“He’s told us all about that day,” said Steve Farese, attorney.
Of course he won’t reveal what the suspended Ole Miss student told him.
The 22-year-old man from Texas is charged with the murder of his fellow classmate, 21-year-old Ally Kostial.
Farese said Theesfeld was almost finished with his sophomore year.
Theesfeld’s father, a doctor in Fort Worth, hired a very high-profile defense team to defend his son which includes Steve Farese, his cousin Tony Farese and Swayze Alford.
Steve Farese laid out what the defense team is doing.
“What you do is you start from the beginning and you talk to the client. You retrace steps to see if there are any other possible suspects," said Farese.
He said he doesn’t know of any other suspects but the team is looking.
There is video evidence that shows some of what Theesfeld and Kostial were doing beginning with Friday night.
Police say video surveillance from the Oxford Square shows Kostial walking along the sidewalk, looking at her phone.
Employees at the Lakeside Market in Harmontown, Mississippi confirmed that Theesfeld and Kostial, stopped at the market early Saturday morning. The pair were also seen on video.
Kostial’s body was found a few hours later near Sardis Lake by a patrolling deputy.
On Monday, Theesfeld was arrested at a Mobil station in South Memphis. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Steve Farese is aware of some pretty brutal comments on social media about Theesfeld.
“Most of them don’t know what they are talking about," said Farese.
Currently, no date has been set for a Theesfeld’s bond hearing.
“We don’t think it’s a proper time in favor of the aggrieved family to get into those things right now," said Farese.
Prosecutors have filed a motion to hold Theesfeld without bond.
Farese said he will plead not guilty.
