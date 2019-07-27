Deputies investigate robbery at Bassett convenience store

BASSETT, Ark. (KAIT) -Mississippi County authorities want to know who is responsible for a robbery early Saturday at a Bassett convenience store.
According to Lt. Preston Williams with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call around 6 a.m. July 27 about the robbery at the Shamrock on Highway 61.
Williams said a black male, wearing a ski mask, red hoodie and black pants, displayed a firearm, emptied the cash register and left the store.
No one was hurt and no shots were fired during the robbery.
Investigators spent Saturday checking surveillance video and are asking for help from the public on the robbery.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office at 870-658-2243 or Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP.
