Emergency crews respond to house fire in Brookland, one injured

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A child was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a house fire, officials said Saturday.
Crews are at the scene of the house fire in Brookland.
Authorities got a call about the fire in the 100 block of Harper Drive around 1:15 p.m. July 27. Officials also said it was not the first time that the house has had some kind of fire call to it.
Brookland police, Craighead County deputies and Brookland firefighters responded to the scene.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.