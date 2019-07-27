Families, Inc. hosts bash to help kids get ready for school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event draws hundreds to the Family Fellowship Church to get kids ready for school.
A back to school bash gets parents and kids ready for school next month.
Families, Inc. held their 5th annual Back 2 School Bash to give away backpacks, supplies and even haircuts.
Director of Marketing at Families, Inc. Dawn Layer said the back to school bash is one of the group’s most anticipated events.
“The kids love it, the parents love it,” she said. “We have 40 of our staff alone out here. Everybody has a good time. It’s a win for everybody.”
Not only is it a benefit for both parents and kids, but the event also works to ensure a student has a great first day of class, Layer said.
“One of the main reasons we did this in the first place is because the reality is, they need to walk into that classroom with a backpack,” she said. “It’s a whole self-esteem issue.”
Families, Inc. holds several events throughout the year for kids and families. To learn more, click here.
