Former Crittenden County Sheriff Richard “Dick” Busby dies

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime law enforcement officer in Northeast Arkansas has died, with law enforcement officials saying he spent his life working in the field.
According to a post on the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Richard “Dick” Busby passed away.
Busby, who was a retired Arkansas State trooper, served as sheriff from 1989 to 2010.
“Prayers go out from the men and women of the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department for peace and comfort to his family and friends,” the post noted.
Services for Busby are incomplete.
