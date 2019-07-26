Golfers donate money to St. Jude for every birdie, eagle they shoot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every shot, every putt at the FedEx St Jude Invitational comes with high stress.
But for Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, these shots aren’t just for themselves. They’ve pledged to donate $1,000 per birdie and $5,000 for every eagle they shoot out of their own pockets to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
They’re the only ones in the field to do so.
“As a 24-year-old, I make a lot more than I would ever need,” said Rahm. “So if I can give a little bit of what I have and help at least one kid, it’s a success. It’s the same reason I almost feel bad for not coming here before. I didn’t know how important this event was for that.”
“Especially being here and this tournaments all about St. Jude and I just feel like it was kind of a no brainer,” said Thomas.
Through the first day, Thomas had four birdies and will be donating $4,000. Rahm has the leading score in the first round, shooting eight birdies equaling $8,000 in donations!
The second day, the two golfers combined for seven more birdies. In total, they are already donating $15,000 with two more days of golf to go.
"We think it’s amazing to know that they thought about us at a time when they’re competing on a world’s stage,” said Rick Shadyac, ALSAC president and COO.
So if you don’t know who to root for over the next couple days, St. Jude has two players in mind that they hope hit big shots all weekend long.
“We wish everybody great luck but wow, wouldn’t it be neat to see a whole bunch of birdies and eagles today, and over the course of the rest of this weekend?” asked Shadyac.
“It’s just heartwarming and humbling," said Rahm. “There’s a lot more to life than golf and like I said anytime I can help I will.”
