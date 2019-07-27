GR8Job: Jonesboro police officer saves citizen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer is being recognized for helping to save the life of a resident earlier this month.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the department released the body camera footage of the July 8 incident in the 500 block of State Street.
The post noted Officer Aasin Lester went to the home due to a vehicle accident.
“He had been advised that the driver of the vehicle struck a home at this location and that the driver was possibly injured,” Jonesboro police said in the post.
Lester, who was the first officer at the scene, noticed that the driver was still inside the vehicle and that the vehicle was on fire. Also, the driver was not responding.
“Officer Lester took action and ran up to the vehicle and could not get the door open. He ignored the danger of the flames, broke the driver’s side window and pulled the driver to safety,” JPD said in the post.
Officials said the driver had a seizure and had been incapacitated.
“Had Officer Lester not taken quick action and pulled the driver from the flames, he would have burned to death inside the vehicle. This Officer’s quick actions calm demeanor saved the driver’s life,” police said.
