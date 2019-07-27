G.R.O.W. NEA Alumni Basketball Tournament tips off

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s basketball & braggin rights for a good cause this weekend.
The G.R.O.W. NEA Alumni Basketball Tournament tipped off Friday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium. Jonesboro, Nettleton, Valley View, Forrest City, Wynne, Marion, & Marked Tree are featured in the boys and girls bracket.
The tourney is also a back to school fundraiser. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids, but you can get in free if you donate the following:
- Backpacks
- School supplies
- Personal hygiene items
The men’s championship game is Saturday at 3pm, the women’s championship is set for 2pm.
