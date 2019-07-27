G.R.O.W. NEA Alumni Basketball Tournament tips off

By Chris Hudgison | July 26, 2019 at 10:08 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 10:51 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s basketball & braggin rights for a good cause this weekend.

The G.R.O.W. NEA Alumni Basketball Tournament tipped off Friday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium. Jonesboro, Nettleton, Valley View, Forrest City, Wynne, Marion, & Marked Tree are featured in the boys and girls bracket.

The tourney is also a back to school fundraiser. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids, but you can get in free if you donate the following:

- Backpacks

- School supplies

- Personal hygiene items

The men’s championship game is Saturday at 3pm, the women’s championship is set for 2pm.

