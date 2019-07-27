Haircuts with a special reason behind them

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The clippers were busy and chairs weren’t empty Saturday for one local salon in Region 8.
Foster kids from the surrounding area of Trumann came to Bombshell Design to receive a free haircut.
Bombshell Design owner April Beavers held the salon’s first foster care free haircuts on Saturday.
“I’m glad that I’m able to offer this for these families because they’ve opened up their homes and their lives,” she said. “Foster care to me holds very near to my heart because I love kids.”
She, herself, is a schoolteacher and foster parent. The impact it has had on her led her to give the free haircuts.
“It’s just a way for me to help those kids and give back to the community,” she said.
There are future plans for the salon to participate in community events. Beavers said the salon’s Facebook page has the latest information on the salon.
