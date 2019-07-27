Jonesboro police arrest man in 2016 murder case

Charles A. Devine was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his wife, Stacey Devine, Jonesboro police said Saturday. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 27, 2019 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 12:29 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man was being held Saturday in the Craighead County jail after his arrest in connection with an unsolved murder of a woman in Jonesboro.

According to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police, Charles A. Devine of Osceola was arrested around 8:15 p.m. July 26 on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Saturday, July 27, 2019

The post noted that Osceola police and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Devine on a felony homicide warrant in the death of his wife, Stacey Devine.

Jonesboro police have been investigating the death of Stacey Devine since Feb. 12, 2016. Stacey Devine’s body was found by a man walking his dog near the intersection of Commerce Drive and Pacific Road in Jonesboro.

At the time, Jonesboro police said Stacey Devine’s body was found in a ditch, had no identification on her and that her vehicle was discovered later near Ellis Lane and Prospect Road, nearly two miles from where her body was found.

On Saturday, Jonesboro police said they continued to investigate the murder including looking at the evidence again.

“Investigators with the Jonesboro police have conducted new analysis of the evidence and new interviews with all of the witnesses over the past week. Following a thorough review of the available evidence, prosecutors with the 2nd Judicial District decided to follow forward with a warrant,” the post noted.

The Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office said at the time that the cause of death was strangulation.

On Saturday, Jonesboro police said investigators believe the murder happened at another location and that Stacey Devine’s body was dumped in a ditch.

In the post, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said investigators with his department as well as prosecutors worked tirelessly on the case. Elliott also thanked U.S. Marshals and Osceola police for their help in the arrest.

Charles A. Devine is scheduled to appear in court July 29 for a probable cause hearing.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

