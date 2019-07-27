One killed, one injured in Independence County crash

INDEPENDENCE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County man was killed and one person was injured Friday in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 69, east of Newark, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
Juan Rodas Santizo, 23, of Batesville was going south on Highway 69 in a 2010 Honda around 4:30 p.m. July 26 when the crash happened.
ASP said in the summary that a 2005 Ford was going north on Highway 69 around the same time. The Honda then traveled left of center and struck the Ford, ASP said.
The person driving the Honda was taken to a local hospital, ASP said.
Santizo was pronounced dead at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
