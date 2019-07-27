Over 700 backpacks ready for Wynne back to school bash

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Wynne is getting ready to go back to school in the next few weeks with a back to school bash planned for Saturday.
It’s an event that churches and groups in the community have been putting on for the past seven years.
Sandra Henson with Union Avenue Baptist Church said it’s a way to give local kids a fun day, and take some school shopping stress off parents by providing school supplies for certain grades.
“That blesses our hearts that we’re able to help them and a lot of the parents are very appreciative when they pick up those backpacks because it’s hard when they have two or three,” said Henson.
The event will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cross County Courthouse Saturday.
There will be around 750 backpacks of supplies available for kindergarten through eighth grades for Wynne School District students.
There will be games set up for students to play and earn a ticket.
After earning seven tickets, the students can redeem them for a backpack of supplies.
There will also be bounce houses and food available, all free of charge.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.