Rain Chances Return This Week

Temperatures are around 90 degrees this afternoon as we continue to warm up. Humidity has risen a bit and will raise more over the next 2 days. Daily heat indices will rise to the mid-90s through Tuesday. An isolated afternoon shower is possible on Sunday with a cold front bringing scattered showers and storms on Monday. Most see below a quarter-inch of rain, but those that see heavier downpours could see up to a half-inch. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s for most of the next week with daily pop-up shower chances.