Rain Chances Return This Week

July 27th, 2019

Zach's Friday Evening Forecast (7/26)
By Zach Holder | September 7, 2018 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 5:17 PM

Temperatures are around 90 degrees this afternoon as we continue to warm up. Humidity has risen a bit and will raise more over the next 2 days. Daily heat indices will rise to the mid-90s through Tuesday. An isolated afternoon shower is possible on Sunday with a cold front bringing scattered showers and storms on Monday. Most see below a quarter-inch of rain, but those that see heavier downpours could see up to a half-inch. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s for most of the next week with daily pop-up shower chances.

