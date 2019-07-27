Red Wolves North of the Border: Money Hunter gets 1st INT of 2019

By Chris Hudgison | July 26, 2019 at 7:20 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 7:20 PM

We have 3 Red Wolves playing pigskin north of the border. We’ll keep track of the Arkansas State alums in the CFL regularly on kait8.com.

Red Wolves North of the Border - Week 7

Justin McInnis (Saskatchewan WR - #83)

- Recorded first catch of career July 1st in Roughriders 32-7 victory over Toronto. 13 yard reception

- Had 4 receptions for 39 yards July 6th vs. Calgary

- #6 overall pick in 2019 CFL Draft

Money Hunter (Edmonton DB - #41)

- Recorded first interception of season July 25th in Eskimos 26-0 win over Toronto.

- 2nd on the team with 19 tackles in 6 games this season

- Edmonton’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2018

Chris Humes (Winnipeg DB - #35)

- Recorded first interception of season July 19th for Blue Bombers

- 2 tackles in 3 games for Winnipeg in 2019

