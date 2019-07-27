Teen sentenced to 20 years in prison in aggravated robbery case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County teenager was given a 20-year prison sentence this week after pleading guilty in connection with an aggravated robbery late last year in Bay.
According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Levonte Smith received the prison sentence and a 240-month suspended sentence July 25 as part of the Dec. 21, 2018 robbery of the Dollar General store in Bay.
Ellington said Smith pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of terroristic threatening, with one robbery and terroristic threatening count nolle prossed due to only a clerk and two patrons were inside the store. Also, multiple people who were inside the store were victims.
Police said at the time that three black males held an employee at gunpoint and demanded money. From there, the suspects got into a car that was driven by a fourth person.
The vehicle later crashed on Nettleton Avenue in Jonesboro with officers following the suspects on foot.
In a Facebook post Friday, Bay police said the case was solved due to the hard work of officers and prosecutors.
