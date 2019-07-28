A-State’s Sale takes home Quebec Men’s Provincial Amateur Championship

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (7/27/19) – Julien Sale, an All-Sun Belt Conference performer for the Arkansas State men’s golf team, claimed the Quebec Men’s Provincial Amateur Championship that concluded this week.
Sale, a first team all-conference pick in 2019, won the amateur Thursday at Beauceville Golf Club in Beauceville, Quebec. He registered a four round total of 264 (-24) to establish a new record for the amateur tournament. His 24-under total was good enough to top second-place Christopher Vandette by six strokes.
A junior last season, Sale helped lead A-State to its first Sun Belt title and first appearance in the NCAA Championships since 2002. He completed his initial season at A-State with a 71.69 scoring average for the second lowest mark by an A-State player since at least 1994 behind teammate Zan Luka Stirn. He became the first player in school history to collect a top-25 finish at an NCAA Regional.
Sale continues a busy summer with the U.S. Amateur scheduled for Aug. 12-18 at Pinehurst. The Red Wolves begin their 2019-20 season Sept. 14-17 at the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.