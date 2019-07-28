Authorities investigating shooting in Kennett

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A man was taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon as police investigate a shooting in Kennett.
According to Kennett Assistant Police Chief Rick Groves, officers got a call around 12:25 p.m. about shots being fired in the 400-block of Beaton Street.
When officers arrived, they found the man lying in the street.
Groves said the man was taken to a hospital in Hayti with unknown injuries.
Officers are investigating and have been interviewing people in connection with the case.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Kennett police at 573-888-4622.
