Carr & Nelvis finish out at USATF Outdoor Championships

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
DES MOINES, Iowa (7/27/19) – On Saturday, Arkansas State track and field’s Michael Carr competed in the pole vault at the 2019 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships, held at Drake Stadium.
After a brief weather delay that halted action for about an hour, the school record-holder and Jonesboro native finished 13th overall after clearing 5.46m (17-11.0) on his second attempt.
Also on Saturday, A-State alum Sharika Nelvis finished fourth in the women’s 100m hurdles, running 12.66 to match her season best. En route to the final, Nelvis finished fourth in her heat, sixth overall, to automatically qualify with a time of 12.90.
For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.
Red Wolves at the 2019 USATF Outdoor ChampionshipsMen’s Pole Vault (Final): Sam Kendricks, 6.06m (19-10.5)*A-State: T13. Michael Carr, 5.46m (17-11.0)
Women’s 100m Hurdles (Semifinal): Keni Harrison, 12.54 (Q)A-State: 6. Sharika Nelvis, 12.90 (Q)
Women’s 100m Hurdles (Final): Keni Harrison, 12.44A-State: 4. Sharika Nelvis, 12.66
*American record
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.