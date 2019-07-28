Jonesboro, Valley View claim G.R.O.W NEA Alumni Basketball Tournament titles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The second annual G.R.O.W. NEA Alumni Basketball Tournament wrapped up on Saturday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym on the Jonesboro High School campus.
The girls championship contest featured Marion and Valley View. The Lady Blazers were able to come away victorious 42-25.
The men’s title game complete the day of hoops in a game between Forrest City and host Jonesboro. The Hurricane men picked up the the win 86-71 to claim their second straight tournament title.
See highlights above.
