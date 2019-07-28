Little Rock votes to create entertainment district

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -With a 6-4 vote, the Little Rock city board recently approved changes that will create an entertainment district downtown.
According to a report from KATV, the district spans four blocks of the River Market District, and will only operate on weekends and certain holidays.
Those holidays are New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Fourth of July, and Christmas Eve.
The goal is to allow open containers, with the downtown partnership saying they have no plans in the future to make the entertainment district a designated partying area.
“The intent of this is not to create a Beale Street or a Bourbon Street environment,” Gabe Holmstrom, Little Rock Downtown Partnership Executive Director, said. “The intent of this is to create a welcoming environment if somebody wants to have a mimosa while they’re going to the farmer’s market.”
Specific cups and wristbands for those over 21 will be provided.
The city plans to work closely with the Little Rock Police Department to make sure everyone stays safe.
The new entertainment district kicks off Friday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m.
