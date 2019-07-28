Man dies in drowning at Greer’s Ferry

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Central Arkansas man died Saturday from a drowning at Greer’s Ferry Lake, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said.
George Reed, 23, of Little Rock was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Brown said in a statement to Region 8 News that Cleburne County deputies, paramedics, search and rescue and Corps Rangers, got a call around 2:15 p.m. July 27 about a possible drowning at Dam Site Park near Heber Springs.
“Upon their arrival, rescue crews learned that George Reed, 23, of Little Rock had jumped off some bluffs into the lake but did not resurface. Divers were deployed and were able to locate Reed at approximately 2:55 p.m. and bring him to the surface,” Brown said. “Reed was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.”
The drowning Saturday was the first drowning at the lake this year and Brown said people should be safe while enjoying the lake.
“It is a stark reminder that even though the lake offers fun, it can also be very dangerous. We urge you to take any and all necessary precautions when coming to the lake or the river,” Brown said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of George Reed.”
