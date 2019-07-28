Neighbors along road where former school shooter died discuss crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Glass, plastic and medical gloves lined Highway 167 where a head-on collision left two dead and three others injured.
Drew Grant, who was previously known as Andrew Golden, died at the scene. He was known in 1998 for his involvement in the Westside Middle School shooting.
Grant, who was 11 at the time, and another teenager shot and killed four students and a teacher on March 24, 1998. Ten other people at the school were injured that day.
Neighbors along Highway 167 heard the crash and said they saw the wreckage from a distance.
Chastidy Birdsong said the accident took a toll on her.
“I didn’t sleep at all last night, just thinking about it and it was right here by our house,” she said.
Her thoughts are with the families of those involved at this time.
“I pray for all the families that were involved,” she said. “It’s just really scary just thinking that I have kids right now and then that if they were, back then, and if something like that was to happen ... I can’t even imagine. It makes me sick to my stomach.”
Arkansas State Police worked the scene of the accident and have released all information on the wreck and persons involved.
Earlier Sunday, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said law enforcement is working under the premise that Grant and Golden are “one in the same”, noting authorities have received identification and property from the family members of Grant.
