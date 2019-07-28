One injured at Sandy Beach in Black Rock

One injured at Sandy Beach in Black Rock
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 28, 2019 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated July 28 at 4:37 PM

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was airlifted Sunday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after being injured in Lawrence County.

According to Sheriff Jeff Yates, deputies got a call around 3:40 p.m. about the situation.

The person was injured in the Sandy Beach area in Black Rock. Details about what happened are scarce. However, Yates said the person injured was either a teenager or a young man.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.