One injured at Sandy Beach in Black Rock

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was airlifted Sunday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after being injured in Lawrence County.
According to Sheriff Jeff Yates, deputies got a call around 3:40 p.m. about the situation.
The person was injured in the Sandy Beach area in Black Rock. Details about what happened are scarce. However, Yates said the person injured was either a teenager or a young man.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.