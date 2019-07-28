River full of scouts and canoes with annual race

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-day event that covered 120 miles by canoe along the White River with many scouts was a success, officials said Saturday.
The White River Canoe Race had 50 paddlers in canoes and kayaks.
Teams from as far away as California and Louisiana were at the event, along with many Arkansans including a team from Russellville.
Race host organizer George Latus has been helping with the race for 15 years and said he gets a lot out of the event every year.
“The kids seem to really get a lot out of this,” she said. “This is a challenge for young kids to do that’s probably unlike any other thing they participate in.”
A total of 200 volunteers help put the event on over the course of three days. Latus said without them, the race wouldn’t be possible.
“It’s very humbling to see that people are willing to assist these kids and cheer them on and support them for this event,” he said.
Latus said there are plans already in the making for next year’s race. To learn more, click here.
