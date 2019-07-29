After long search, Ky. woman does ‘good thing’ and returns scrapbook to 97-year-old Navy pilot in Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - “A good thing was done today,” a Burlington, Ky. woman recently wrote on social media after returning an old leather scrapbook she found at a flea market to its rightful owner.
“Over a month ago at a flea market I stumbled across an old leather scrapbook and when I opened it I knew it was special,” wrote Alexis Mayle. “There were letters glued to the pages dated back to 1943-1944 from various Navy bases written by a pilot named George Keiter from Ohio along with a newspaper clipping providing a photo. These letters talked about many first for him such as flying a big plane, dropping practice bombs into the ocean, being in new states, and meeting new people. It was that day I decided to do my best to find the family these memories belonged to.”
And about a week ago, she did just that.
She says she was able to meet George, who is 97, his wife, and one of his children after driving more than an hour to meet them in Xenia, Ohio.
“Tracking him down was the absolute hardest and most aggravating part,” said Alexis.
She started by Googling his name hoping to find old navy records/new papers or maybe an obituary. After an exhaustive search on social media, she tracked down an ex-wife of one of George’s sons days later. Luckily, she was able to help point Alexis in the right direction.
“It was an amazing piece of history,” Alexis said of the scrapbook. “I read the letters everyday for a month because they were just so amazing. George was able to tell us more about them when we met and watching him hold the letters and recognize his hand writing was awesome -- an all-around amazing experience.”
