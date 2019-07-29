Arkansas gas prices continue to trickle down

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It costs a little less to fill up your ride in Arkansas.
Gas prices fell 3.5 cents in the past week to an average of $2.39/gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
However, gas prices remain 4.6 cents a gallon higher than a month ago.
According to its survey of 1,826 stations, GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $2.16/gallon. The most expensive is $2.89/gallon.
The national average fell 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week to an average $2.72.
“Average gasoline prices have been on cruise control the last week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Falling gently for the second straight week as oil prices remained largely in check as we enter the final month of the summer driving season.”
He predicts, despite Iran’s escalating activity in the Strait of Hormuz and a large draw in U.S. oil inventories, a continued downward movement in the weeks ahead.
“Concerns still abound over the lack of a China/U.S. trade deal as talks get back underway this week,” DeHaan cautioned. “But, by and large, motorists can expect to see little organized movement at the pump in the week ahead and, barring any new situations, we should be able to cruise into the fall months without a major hiccup in prices.”
