Arkansas State women’s golf releases 2019-2020 schedule

The Arkansas State women’s golf team has announced its 2019-20 schedule, which will begin Sept. 9-10 at the MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial and includes nine regular season tournaments leading up to the Sun Belt Conference Championship set for April 20-22.
“This year’s schedule will be very competitive and it will also give us a chance to see some of our Sun Belt Conference peers numerous times,” said A-State head coach M.J. Desbiens Shaw. “Every year we try to get into bigger events so our players gain experience and have exposure to other strong teams across the country. We have a fairly young squad that is ready to compete and show our strengths on the golf course against other teams.”
Including the season opener at Twin Oaks Country Club in Springfield, Mo., the Red Wolves will play five tournaments during the fall. They will also compete in the USA Intercollegiate (Sept. 14-16), Johnie Imes Invitational (Sept. 30 – Oct. 2), the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Golf Club (Oct. 14-15) and the Little Rock Golf Classic (Oct. 27-29).
The spring portion of A-State’s schedule will get underway Feb. 10-11 with an appearance at the FAU Winter Warm-Up Invitational. The squad will follow with three additional tournaments, including the Rio Verde Collegiate Invitational (Feb. 21-23), Spring Break Shootout (March 16-17) and Diane Daugherty Invite (April 6-7) before the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
The Red Wolves are set to begin their 10th season under direction of Desbiens Shaw, who has led the squad to 23 top-three finishes for the second most by any coach in school history.
2019-20 ARKANSAS STATE WOMEN’S GOLF SCHEDULE
Sept. 9-10 at Payne Stewart Memorial (Springfield, Mo.)
Sept. 14-16 at USA Intercollegiate (Mobile, Ala.)
Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 at Johni Imes Invitational (Columbia, Mo.)
Oct. 14-15 hosts Lady Red Wolves Classic (Jonesboro, Ark.)
Oct. 27-29 at Little Rock Golf Classic (Hot Springs Village, Ark.)
Feb. 10-11 at FAU Winter Warm-Up Invitational (Boca Raton, Fla.)
Feb. 21-23 at Rio Verde Collegiate Invitational (Rio Verde, Ariz.)
March 16-17 at Spring Break Shootout (Dade City, Fla.)
April 6-7 at Diane Daugherty Invite (Saint Charles, Mo.)
April 20-22 at Sun Belt Conference Championship (Daytona Beach, Fla.)
May 11-13 at NCAA Regional (TBD)
May 18-23 at NCAA Championship (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
