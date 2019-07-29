Arvest donates over $6,700 to fight hunger

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One local bank continues to fight hunger through their “Million Meals” campaign.
Arvest donated $6,706.36 to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas Monday, July 29.
The donation comes as part of Arvest bank’s annual fundraising event.
The CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas Christie Jordan said the donation will feed 24 thousand families in need.
“In addition to the monetary check, they also do food drives at all of their bank branches," Jordan said. "And so they also contributed food as well.”
For every $1 donated to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, 4 meals to can be given to a person in need.
In addition to making monetary and food donations, you can also volunteer your time.
Just visit foodbankofnea.org for more information.
