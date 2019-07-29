Burglary suspect arrested on top of levee

Caruthersville Police were called to Woody's Lounge early Saturday morning about a suspected burglary.
By Marsha Heller | July 29, 2019 at 8:23 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 8:44 AM

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning call to police about a possible business burglary is under investigation in Caruthersville, Missouri.

At approximately 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, Caruthersville Police were called Woody’s Lounge about a possible burglary.

During a search of the area, officers discovered a man on top of the levee behind the business.

The 24-year-old man was arrested and transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center pending formal charges for burglary and property damage.

