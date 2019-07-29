Burglary suspect arrested on top of levee

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning call to police about a possible business burglary is under investigation in Caruthersville, Missouri.
At approximately 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, Caruthersville Police were called Woody’s Lounge about a possible burglary.
During a search of the area, officers discovered a man on top of the levee behind the business.
The 24-year-old man was arrested and transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center pending formal charges for burglary and property damage.
