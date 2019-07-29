Desi Sills lands on CBS Sports SEC Breakout Players list

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Desi Sills is gearing up for his sophomore season at Arkansas. The Region 8 Razorback earned some Southeastern Conference publicity Monday morning.
Desi is among 10 standouts that CBS Sports projects to be breakout SEC players in the 2019-2020 season. Jon Rothstein tweeted the list.
The Jonesboro High alum shined in February and March, scoring in double figures in 4 of the last 7 games. He had 15 points in a Hogs loss at Kentucky and 18 against Indiana in the NIT 2nd Round.
